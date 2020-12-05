Chatham County Studio Tour

The 28th Annual Chatham Artists Guild Studio Tour will welcome visitors into member artists’ studios on Saturdays, December 5th and 12th, 10:00 to 5:00 and Sundays, December 6th and 13th, 12:00 to 5:00. A total of 42 local artists will offer the opportunity to safely experience their inspirations and to purchase affordable original works of art. Paintings, sculpture, pottery, photography, glass, wood, digital and fabric art will be on display. All studios will follow NCHHS Department COVID-19 guidelines. See www.chathamstudiotour.com for map and updates.

