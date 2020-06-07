× Expand ©Chris Boerner Natural Edge Curly Box Elder Bowl

PRESS RELEASE:

Chris Boerner specializes in creating one of a kind artwork from a variety of rare and unusual woods. Searching for his materials from downed trees, he particularly likes wood with dynamic color and grain which may have burls, holes or bark inclusion. Though these natural characteristics may add to the difficulty and danger turning the wood, it increases the degree of excitement and determination in creating a piece that is truly unique.

Chris began his woodturning career in 1989 while living in Hawai’i where he also started to exhibit his work. A long time member of the Woodturning Guild of North Carolina, Chris also served as its President for two years. He has displayed his work regionally and nationally, including at the prestigious Waterbury Collection, Yale University Art Gallery, the Minneapolis Institute of Arts and other prominent art museums and galleries. Chris notes that “no piece of wood is ever the same and each offers its own interesting challenges and artistic potential.” His work can be viewed online at www.preservationchapelhill.org and can be viewed in person by appointment for sales only. Please contact Nerys Levy at rilevy@mindspring.com for further details.