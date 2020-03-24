Chris Holaday & Patrick Cullom

PRESS RELEASE:

FOODIES OF DURHAM UNITE! The Regulator Bookshop welcomes Chris Holaday and Patrick Cullom for a reading and signing of their new book, "Classic Restaurants of Durham."

Cullom and Holiday tell the story of Durham's unique food history and profile 50 longtime restaurants that have helped shape Durham's dining scene—from small takeout sandwich shops to the finest of fine dining.

The story of the restaurant industry in Durham is also the story of a once prosperous tobacco town that suffered through a long decline only to undergo a stunning rebirth. Little Acorn, Bullock’s, Dillard’s, Lewis’, Annamaria’s, Ivy Room, Nana’s, Magnolia Grill, and other award-winning eateries that have led a restaurant renaissance in Durham are featured.

CHRIS HOLADAY lives in Durham and is the author of a number of books, including "Southern Breads," as well as several on baseball. He graduated from UNC–Chapel Hill and has a master’s degree in history from NC Central University.

PATRICK CULLOM grew up in Raleigh and is an archivist in the Special Collections at Wilson Library, UNC–Chapel Hill. He graduated with a degree in history from NC State and has a master’s degree in library science from Catholic University.