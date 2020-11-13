Duke Performances: Chris Pattishall

× Expand Unknown Chris Pattishall

PRESS RELEASE:

GRAMMY-nominated pianist, jazz wunderkind, and Durham native Chris Pattishall joins for a wide-ranging virtual discussion touching upon his local roots, influences, and new multimedia project that explores the towering 1945 Zodiac Suite of former Duke professor and jazz luminary Mary Lou Williams.

Friday, November 13, 2020

12-1 PM ET

Zoom: https://duke.zoom.us/j/91813139887

Free and open to the public

Chris Pattishall’s conversation will be followed by a pre-recorded performance, which will take place over Vimeo on Saturday, November 21 at 8 PM ET. Tickets and info available on our site.