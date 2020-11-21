Duke Performances: Chris Pattishall

× Expand Unknown Chris Pattishall

PRESS RELEASE:

For his Duke Performances’ film, GRAMMY-nominated jazz wunderkind and Durham native Chris Pattishall will present a diverse body of material for solo piano and piano-vocal duet spun out of his decade of participation in Durham and Duke University music scenes, as well as his long, serious investigations of the music of Billy Strayhorn, Thelonius Monk, and Mary Lou Williams.

During the performance, Pattishall will play a mix of repertoire, including reinterpretations of the legendary Mary Lou Williams’ 1945 collection The Zodiac Suites. Additionally, Pattishall will perform his favorite jazz standards, like Billy Strayhorn’s “Just A-Sittin’,” and will duet with featured vocalist Vuvo Sotashe on classics from Dave Brubeck and Louis Armstrong.

Pattishall’s appearance will span from his passion and virtuosity in jazz to his deep understanding of other styles—from classical to soul to folk. Expect a prepared a solo transcription of the second movement of William Dawson’s Negro Folk Symphony, selections from the Bill Gunn film Personal Problems, a Stevie Wonder cover, and, with Sotashe, some hymns and folk songs of Zulu and Xhosa origins.

— Alexa Peters