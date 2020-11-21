× Expand Alamance Arts, website At Christmas, Alamance Arts is always to the nines!

PRESS RELEASE:

GRAHAM, N.C. — The 33rd annual Christmas at Alamance Arts exhibit and gift shopping experience will open Nov. 21 and run through Dec. 24. Set in a spectacular holiday wonderland, Alamance Arts’ 33rd Christmas Gift Show is the premier arts and crafts, home décor, Christmas event in Alamance County. It is the largest holiday show in the area and a one-of-a-kind opportunity to get a start on your holiday shopping. Running for five weeks, Alamance Arts transforms the galleries of the Captain White House into an awesome Christmas shopping experience.

From the moment you arrive, you’ll be caught up in the fabulous atmosphere, anticipation rising as you browse the works of 150+ local and regional artists overflowing with thousands of unique gifts, stocking fillers, and decorations at prices worth celebrating! Find the perfect gift or conversation starter for the holiday with 70% of your purchase price going to support local and regional artists.

Find new Christmas ornaments to add to your family’s collection this year. Whether you prefer traditional or unique ornaments, we’ve got everything you need to trim your tree and make your holiday more meaningful. Our Christmas and holiday ornaments add elegance to any holiday display and make perfect gifts for the person on your list.

Alamance Arts does not want you to miss out—we have created two additional shopping options for patrons to still have an amazing, and only-once-a-year shopping experience. Staff will be scheduling personal shopping appointments, and virtual shopping experiences, via Zoom to tour the Christmas décor in live time. Items purchased will be bagged and ready for pick-up or delivered to your home, for a small convenience fee.

Open Monday through Saturday, 9am to 7pm. We are located two blocks off highway 40/85, exit 147, in the heart of downtown Graham at 213 South Main Street.