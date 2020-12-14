A Christmas Carol: An Audio Drama (ONLINE)

× Expand PlayMakersRep Curl up with the whole family for an intimate evening of storytelling with PlayMakers legend Ray Dooley. Ray embodies Scrooge, Marley, Tiny Tim and a lifetime of Christmas memories in Dickens’ classic tale of redemption, charity, and love.

PRESS RELEASE:

This is a “radio drama”-style production, including the expertly-crafted Foley artistry of PlayMakers sound designer and engineer, Brandon Reed. So even if you’ve seen Ray Dooley’s one-man A Christmas Carol before, this is sure to offer you something new and exciting.