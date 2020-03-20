PRESS RELEASE:

× Expand Provided by Personal Publicity Christopher Titus

Employing what he's labeled 'hard funny,' Christopher Titus, star and creator of the Fox show, Titus, has released eight ninety-minute albums in as many years. Known for leaving no stone unturned, especially within his own life and family, Titus takes his audience on a 90-minute ride that will leave them exhausted from laughter. To see one of Christopher Titus' shows, is to love him. Titus is currently performing his ninth and newest show, Stories I Shouldn't Tell, in sold out theaters across the country. Titus also wrote, directed and starred in a full-length film called Special Unit, released in 2017, that won several film awards, and has since been released in 68 countries. Watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KU1abO8nJf8 Visit: https://www.christophertitus.com/.

Showtimes: Fri. 7:00PM & 9:15PM / Sat. 6:30PM & 9:00PM / Sun. 7:00PM

Tickets: $25 / Call: 919-589-8558 / Visit: https://improv.com/raleigh/