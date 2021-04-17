Ciompi Quartet (online)

× Expand Photo by unknown Ciompi Quartet

PRESS RELEASE:

Duke Performances is excited to present our virtual season – The Show Must Go Online! High-quality, commissioned films featuring artists originally slated for in-person performances will premiere on Vimeo for ticket holders. Each film, shot following local safety protocols, is made in collaboration with an audio and video crew in each artist’s home city.

General admission tickets are available free of charge. for Duke Students through the support of the Provost and the Vice Provost for the Arts at Duke University. Tickets are available to reserve until 8 PM ET on the day of the presentation. Ticket buyers will receive a unique Vimeo link to watch the presentation online from the Duke University Box Office before the listed start time. Films will be available for viewing for 72 hours.

The Duke University Department of Music welcomes Lithuanian pianist Ieva Jokubaviciute to its faculty in 2020. Acclaimed by the New York Times as “an artist of commanding technique, refined temperament and persuasive insight,” the Ciompi Quartet are thrilled to collaborate with her on the second program of their season. The Ciompi offer the world premiere of Duke composer John Supko’s quartet, “soleil noir,” originally scheduled for April 2020. Jokubaviciute joins the Ciompi for César Franck’s Piano Quintet in F Minor, a late-romantic masterpiece defined by its cyclic structure and harmonies.

— Harrison Russin