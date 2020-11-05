Citizen: An American Lyric (Duke University)

× Expand Theater Studies Duke University Citizen: An American Lyric

PRESS RELEASE:

A stage adaptation of the internationally acclaimed and award-winning book of poetry/prose by Claudia Rankine about race in America. CITIZEN is a fast moving, emotionally charged, and thought-provoking piece of art that combines live theatre, music, movement, and video imagery to track the progression of microaggressions to overt acts of racial violence by white Americans against Black American “Citizens."

Why this Play Now?

We are in the middle of a revolution. From the countless deaths of Black people due to the systemic racism that bleeds into every inch of American culture to the water that is still not clean in Flint, Michigan, to the ongoing pandemic that touches every bit of our lives, we are facing unprecedented times.

"Citizen: An American Lyric" is a multimedia experience that touches on the cycles we find ourselves in and examines—through personal stories, national headlines, and natural disasters—the physical, emotional, and mental toll racism takes on the bodies of Black and Brown people. The play, adapted from Claudia Rankine’s National Book Award-winning collection of poetry by the same name, weaves in and out of a dreamlike fugue, only to thrust audiences against the harsh white background that is reality. It allows the audience and performers to confront internalized racism as a fact of our everyday American lives, challenging us to face it head on.

This play is a starting point, and a call to action. The real, meaningful work of striving towards an anti-racist society is a long and difficult road, a marathon and not a sprint. As long as we can acknowledge where we came from, it is the dream that the past will not continue to repeat itself.

SHOW DATES:

Thursday, November 5 @7:30pm

Friday, November 6 @ 7:30pm

Saturday, November 7 @ 7:30pm

NOTE:

This event will be presented to a virtual audience. To reserve your space and to receive a link to your virtual seat, please visit: tickets.duke.edu