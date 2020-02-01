Coffee and Donuts with Dominick Rapone

× Expand Dominick Rapone Meandros 2/Dominick Rapone

PRESS RELEASE:

Join us for the next Coffee and Donuts on February 1st from 10-11am which will be led by printmaker Dominick Rapone. Dominick has been teaching printmaking for over 20 years at many different colleges, including the School of Visual Arts in New York City. He has had his work shown both nationally and internationally in galleries and publications. He currently teaches at the Craft Center at NC State and Super G Print lab in Durham. Thank you for joining us Dominick! Coffee, donuts, and event is free.