Coffee and Donuts with Dominick Rapone

to Google Calendar - Coffee and Donuts with Dominick Rapone - 2020-02-01 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Coffee and Donuts with Dominick Rapone - 2020-02-01 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Coffee and Donuts with Dominick Rapone - 2020-02-01 10:00:00 iCalendar - Coffee and Donuts with Dominick Rapone - 2020-02-01 10:00:00

FRANK Gallery 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27514

PRESS RELEASE:

Join us for the next Coffee and Donuts on February 1st from 10-11am which will be led by printmaker Dominick Rapone. Dominick has been teaching printmaking for over 20 years at many different colleges, including the School of Visual Arts in New York City. He has had his work shown both nationally and internationally in galleries and publications. He currently teaches at the Craft Center at NC State and Super G Print lab in Durham. Thank you for joining us Dominick! Coffee, donuts, and event is free.

Info

FRANK Gallery 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27514 View Map
Art
Orange County
9196364135
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Coffee and Donuts with Dominick Rapone - 2020-02-01 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Coffee and Donuts with Dominick Rapone - 2020-02-01 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Coffee and Donuts with Dominick Rapone - 2020-02-01 10:00:00 iCalendar - Coffee and Donuts with Dominick Rapone - 2020-02-01 10:00:00