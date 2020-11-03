Coffee on the Farm

×

Come and relax with a cup of Joe Van Gogh coffee on the Hub Farm! Your registration fee includes one table reservation for 2 hours with coffee and cups or bring your own mug.The Fine Print:Recommended table capacity of 4, max of 6.Coffee and cups will be provided but you're welcome to bring your own mug. No food will be available, you're welcome to bring your own breakfast. No alcoholic beverages permitted. Tables will be spaced apart and cleaned thoroughly. All visitors to the farm must be Covid screened by the Farm staff upon entrance. Masks must be worn at all times when on the grounds and not seated at your reserved table. Hand sanitizer and restrooms will be available. No pets allowed. If raining, all tables will be moved under the pavilion.