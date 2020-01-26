Social Justice Theater: Columbinus

× Expand Tammy Matthews Group discussion after Social Justice Theatre of the Carolinas' April 2019 performances of "columbinus."

PRESS RELEASE:

Social Justice Theatre of the Carolinas believes that if it is possible to mend our fraying social fabric, an eyes-wide-open look at modern life as is woven into the play "columbinus" will spur discussion--a necessary first step toward wider spread understanding and then, hopefully, positive independent actions.

Columbinus is a play by the United States Theatre Project written by Stephen Karam and PJ Paparelli. SJTC chose this play to commemorate the lives lost in Columbine High School April 20, 1999 and all school shootings. Since the Columbine shootings over 200 people have been killed in school shootings in the US.

This play is important because it deftly unites rather than divides. Instead of focusing on hot-button topics like gun control, Columbinus focuses on questions such as those the author, P.J. Paparelli, included in the forward:

- How do we treat each other?

- Why do we treat each other the way we do?

- Why do kids, who will soon ask these questions about their kids, continue to treat each other the same way?

- Why does this cycle never change, even after the kids themselves resort to bombs and guns and butchering their fellow students to prove a point?

- Why do we look for an easy answer- a pill to take, a program to turn off- when we know in our hearts that something deep inside us has to change?

- What are we afraid of?"

---

Please note that this show has R-rated language, adult situations, and violence. Parental discretion is advised.

After each performance, a counselor will lead a community discussion between the actors and the audience about school shootings.

---

Jan/Feb. 2020 performances will be FREE TO ALL SCHOOL EMPLOYEES thanks to the grant by Manbites Dog.

All other attendees will enjoy a low $10 ticket price made possible by donations from the following Pittsboro organizations:

• Orange Communities LLC

• Chatham Gravel Driveway and Repairs LLC

• Integrated Commercial Contractors LLC