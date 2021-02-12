× Expand Cloud2Studios A Comedy Affair poster

A diverse and unapologetic stand-up comedy show located in a warm and inviting venue in downtown Wake Forest.

Come experience one of the best locally produced stand-up comedy shows in North Carolina!

COVID Safety Information:

* We are abiding by all COVID safety regulations and taking extra steps to make sure you can have a guilt free and safe experience.

* The venue holds 250+ people, but the maximum amount of people in the space will be 75.

* All tables will be spread out and we will take caution to create proper spacing with people entering and exiting the event space.

* You must wear a mask when not seated at your table.

*We will provide table service for drinks.

* If you have any questions or comments related to this, please e-mail us at contact@between2clouds.com!

General Information:

*70+ minutes of stand-up comedy performances

*A special cello performance for Feb 12th show from 6-7pm.

*A brand new line-up of comedians each month

*Doors open at 6pm.

*Recommended 18+ years of age.

Talent Information:

*Headline comic: Andy Forrester (You can check him out here: http://comicbiga.com)

* Cellist: Emma Caterinicchio

Money Information:

*$20 general tickets.

*Limited $50 Valentines couples ticket, comes with bottle of Champaigne!

*Tickets can be purchased online with card here: https://www.eventbrite.com/.../a-comedy-affair-the-cotton...

*No cash or ticket purchases at the door.

Food/Beverage Information:

*Beer and wine available for purchase.

*You can bring outside food.

*You cannot bring outside adult beverages/alcohol.

Other Information:

If you would like to reserve a table, send us an e-mail at contact@between2clouds.com

See you soon!