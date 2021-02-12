A Comedy Affair
to
The Cotton Company 306 S White St, Wake Forest, North Carolina
Cloud2Studios
A diverse and unapologetic stand-up comedy show located in a warm and inviting venue in downtown Wake Forest.
Come experience one of the best locally produced stand-up comedy shows in North Carolina!
COVID Safety Information:
* We are abiding by all COVID safety regulations and taking extra steps to make sure you can have a guilt free and safe experience.
* The venue holds 250+ people, but the maximum amount of people in the space will be 75.
* All tables will be spread out and we will take caution to create proper spacing with people entering and exiting the event space.
* You must wear a mask when not seated at your table.
*We will provide table service for drinks.
* If you have any questions or comments related to this, please e-mail us at contact@between2clouds.com!
General Information:
*70+ minutes of stand-up comedy performances
*A special cello performance for Feb 12th show from 6-7pm.
*A brand new line-up of comedians each month
*Doors open at 6pm.
*Recommended 18+ years of age.
Talent Information:
*Headline comic: Andy Forrester (You can check him out here: http://comicbiga.com)
* Cellist: Emma Caterinicchio
Money Information:
*$20 general tickets.
*Limited $50 Valentines couples ticket, comes with bottle of Champaigne!
*Tickets can be purchased online with card here: https://www.eventbrite.com/.../a-comedy-affair-the-cotton...
*No cash or ticket purchases at the door.
Food/Beverage Information:
*Beer and wine available for purchase.
*You can bring outside food.
*You cannot bring outside adult beverages/alcohol.
Other Information:
If you would like to reserve a table, send us an e-mail at contact@between2clouds.com
See you soon!