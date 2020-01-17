A Comedy Affair
The Cotton Company 306 S White St, Wake Forest, North Carolina
2Clouds Studios
1020X1020.Dated.Suare.Template
A Comedy Affair Poster
Press release:
A diverse and unapologetic stand-up comedy show located in a warm and inviting venue in downtown Wake Forest.
Come experience one of the best locally produced stand-up comedy shows in North Carolina!
**********
General Information:
*70+ minutes of stand-up comedy performances
*A brand new line-up of comedians each month
*$10 tickets.
*Tickets can be purchased online with card.
*Cash-only tickets at the door.
*Beer and wine available for purchase.
*Doors open at 6pm.
*You can bring outside food.
*You cannot bring outside adult beverages/alcohol.
*If you would like to reserve a table for a group of 5 or more (they are mostly on the sides of the venue), send us an e-mail at contact@between2clouds.com
*Recommended 18+ years of age.