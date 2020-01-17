× Expand 2Clouds Studios 1020X1020.Dated.Suare.Template A Comedy Affair Poster

Press release:

A diverse and unapologetic stand-up comedy show located in a warm and inviting venue in downtown Wake Forest.

Come experience one of the best locally produced stand-up comedy shows in North Carolina!

General Information:

*70+ minutes of stand-up comedy performances

*A brand new line-up of comedians each month

*$10 tickets.

*Tickets can be purchased online with card.

*Cash-only tickets at the door.

*Beer and wine available for purchase.

*Doors open at 6pm.

*You can bring outside food.

*You cannot bring outside adult beverages/alcohol.

*If you would like to reserve a table for a group of 5 or more (they are mostly on the sides of the venue), send us an e-mail at contact@between2clouds.com

*Recommended 18+ years of age.