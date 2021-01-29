The Commons Festival (online)
UNC Campus: Memorial Hall 114 E Cameron Avenue, Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Carolina Performing Arts
An image of a microphone with people blurred in the background and the Carolina Performing Arts logo.
PRESS RELEASE:
The Commons Festival at Carolina Performing Arts is back in digital form. The Commons is an initiative devoted to supporting artists by fostering local creative community and discourse in and around the Triangle. The Festival will stream over four weekends, with performances by the Commons artists-in-residence on Friday evenings at 7 PM and "Shop Talk" roundtable discussions for arts workers on Saturdays at 1 PM. This year's performances:
Anthony “AyJaye” Nelson
Pain, Trauma, Triumph
January 29, 2021
Ayanna Albertson
Lineage
February 5, 2021
Eternal the M.C.
How Can We Explain This?
February 12, 2021
Johnny Lee Chapman, III
Southern (Dis)Comfort
February 19, 2021