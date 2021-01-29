The Commons Festival (online)

PRESS RELEASE:

The Commons Festival at Carolina Performing Arts is back in digital form. The Commons is an initiative devoted to supporting artists by fostering local creative community and discourse in and around the Triangle. The Festival will stream over four weekends, with performances by the Commons artists-in-residence on Friday evenings at 7 PM and "Shop Talk" roundtable discussions for arts workers on Saturdays at 1 PM. This year's performances:

Anthony “AyJaye” Nelson

Pain, Trauma, Triumph

January 29, 2021

Ayanna Albertson

Lineage

February 5, 2021

Eternal the M.C.

How Can We Explain This?

February 12, 2021

Johnny Lee Chapman, III

Southern (Dis)Comfort

February 19, 2021

