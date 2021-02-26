The Complete History Of Comedy Abridged

Theatre In The Park 107 Pullen Rd - Pullen Park, Raleigh, North Carolina 27607

PRESS RELEASE:

The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged)

by Reed Martin & Austin Tichenor

STREAMING EVENT

From the high-brow to the low, The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged) covers comedy through the ages, from Aristophanes and Shakespeare and Molière to Vaudeville and Charlie Chaplin to The Daily Show.

“The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged) - is a madcap, breakneck-speed [90 minutes]. Audacious, often outrageous & bawdy, the frantic pacing of Comedy reminds you of an old- time burlesque or vaudeville revenue.” - Boston Stages

Wake County
