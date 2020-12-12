Concert Singers of Cary: Holiday Pops

× Expand t haynes hol pops

PRESS RELEASE:

Holiday Pops on the Town (a virtual event), streams live on December 12, 2020 at 7:30pm. Enjoy from the comfort of your home! The free 1-hour show can be accessed at a link that will be found here at the show page: https://concertsingers.org/our-season-in-2020/holidaypops-2020/

CSC will present Holiday Pops on the Town, a virtual production of our holiday classic, centered in and around the Town of Cary. We will celebrate the season with an array of holiday tunes and an audience sing-along, as the event is livestreamed to the community. Selected content will also be available online after the concert.

