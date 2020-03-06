CAM Raleigh First Friday
CAM Raleigh 409 W Martin Street, Raleigh, North Carolina 27603
Knight on Fletcher St. by Kennedi Carter courtesy of the artist
CAM Raleigh Free First Friday March 6, 6-10 PM
PRESS RELEASE:
Check out CAM’s Spring exhibitions, “Flexing/New Realm,” by Kennedi Carter, “creature,comfort” by Corey Pemberton, an installation by Sally Van Gorder and the Raleigh Fine Arts Society 2020 NC Artists Exhibition featuring work of 57 artists from throughout the state.
Meet the artists, experience a new make-and-take art project in the Creation Station, music by kward, dancing, and a few surprises