Converging Stories: The First Love

to Google Calendar - Converging Stories: The First Love - 2020-02-10 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Converging Stories: The First Love - 2020-02-10 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Converging Stories: The First Love - 2020-02-10 18:30:00 iCalendar - Converging Stories: The First Love - 2020-02-10 18:30:00

Transfer Co. Food Hall 500 E Davie Street, Raleigh, North Carolina 27601

PRESS RELEASE:

Converging Stories: The First Love, from Raleigh Convergence x Transfer Company, is a new live storytelling series.

Live, first-person storytelling is a rich tradition to build empathy, understanding and community between neighbors.

Each storytelling event will host 10-minute stories on different interpretations around a theme. For the first event, Feb. 10, the theme is first love.

Info

Transfer Co. Food Hall 500 E Davie Street, Raleigh, North Carolina 27601 View Map
Stage
Wake County
to Google Calendar - Converging Stories: The First Love - 2020-02-10 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Converging Stories: The First Love - 2020-02-10 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Converging Stories: The First Love - 2020-02-10 18:30:00 iCalendar - Converging Stories: The First Love - 2020-02-10 18:30:00