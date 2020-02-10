Converging Stories: The First Love
Transfer Co. Food Hall 500 E Davie Street, Raleigh, North Carolina 27601
PRESS RELEASE:
Converging Stories: The First Love, from Raleigh Convergence x Transfer Company, is a new live storytelling series.
Live, first-person storytelling is a rich tradition to build empathy, understanding and community between neighbors.
Each storytelling event will host 10-minute stories on different interpretations around a theme. For the first event, Feb. 10, the theme is first love.
Wake County