In Conversation: Amir Sulaiman (online)

Amir Sulaiman

PRESS RELEASE:

Acclaimed poet, activist, recording artist, and filmmaker Amir Sulaiman will read from and discuss his work, which viscerally and spiritually confronts themes of race, identity, suffering, healing, and love. Sulaiman’s reading caps a week of virtual engagements with the Duke and Durham community, including local K-12 students, as part of Duke Performances’ ongoing ‘Building Bridges: Muslims in America’ initiative. Introduction by Brian Valentyn (Duke Performances).

Friday, March 5, 2021

12-1 PM ET

Vimeo (https://vimeo.com/event/563246/c8d86303dc)

Free and open to the public