In Conversation: Amir Sulaiman (online)
to
Duke Performances 2010 Campus Drive, Durham, North Carolina 27708
http://www.amirsulaiman.com/
Amir Sulaiman
PRESS RELEASE:
Acclaimed poet, activist, recording artist, and filmmaker Amir Sulaiman will read from and discuss his work, which viscerally and spiritually confronts themes of race, identity, suffering, healing, and love. Sulaiman’s reading caps a week of virtual engagements with the Duke and Durham community, including local K-12 students, as part of Duke Performances’ ongoing ‘Building Bridges: Muslims in America’ initiative. Introduction by Brian Valentyn (Duke Performances).
Friday, March 5, 2021
12-1 PM ET
Vimeo (https://vimeo.com/event/563246/c8d86303dc)
Free and open to the public