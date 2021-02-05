In Conversation: Black Theatre Matters (online)

× Expand Graphic by Joel Johnson More information: https://artscenter.duke.edu/event/in-conversation-black-theatre-matters/

PRESS RELEASE:

In Conversation continues with “Black Theatre Matters,” a discussion with playwright and scholar Lisa B. Thompson moderated by Mark Anthony Neal, James B. Duke Distinguished Professor of African and African American Studies.

As the real-life drama of the Black Lives Matter movement unfolds around the country and the world, Thompson will discuss the continued relevance of Black theatre to the movement. Her recent collection Underground, Monroe, and The Mamalogues: Three Plays (Northwestern University Press, 2020), participates in the ongoing project of demonstrating the power and value of Black life in the BLM era.

Join program on Vimeo, no advance registration required: https://vimeo.com/event/563246/c8d86303dc