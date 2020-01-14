× Expand Crystal Reed Flyer for Conversation with the Candidiate

PRESS RELEASE:

The Durham Council of PTAs will be hosting a community event entitled A Conversation with the Candidates at The Carolina Theatre of Durham, located at 309 West Morgan Street, Durham, North Carolina 27701 on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. This event will be co-moderated by Stormie Forte, Radio Host of the Art of Listening with Stormie Forte, and Dr. Deitrich Danner, the Executive Director of Professional Learning and Federal Programs at Durham Public Schools.

The event is an opportunity for the community to learn more about state and local candidates running for office in March 2020 primary elections and to hear their position on issues that are important to them and the state of North Carolina. Local and state candidates that are running for Senate, House of Representatives, Board of Education, and County Commissioners have been invited to attend. Members of the audience will be able to submit questions that will be screened and asked by the moderator to the candidates.

This event is free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged. Please register at: bit.ly/DCPTAConvowithCandidates. There will be a Meet and Greet Reception from 6:00 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. in the foyer outside of Cinema One.

For further information, please contact Crystal Reed, VP of Advocacy, by email at durhamptacouncil@gmail.com.