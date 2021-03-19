In Conversation: Natu Camara (online)

× Expand https://www.natucamara.com/ Natu Camara

PRESS RELEASE:

Singer-songwriter Natu Camara — known affectionately as the Tina Turner of Guinea — joins for a free public Vimeo discussion covering her work, career, and activism in support of the education of girls and women throughout West Africa. The conversation officially kicks off Duke Performances’ annual Black Atlantic festival exploring the music and culture of the African diaspora through the Americas. Introduced by Brian Valentyn (Duke Performances).

Friday, March 19, 2021

12-1 PM ET

Vimeo (https://vimeo.com/event/563246/c8d86303dc)

Free and open to the public