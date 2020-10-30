In Conversation: Ranky Tanky, Duke Performance

× Expand Frank Edwards Ranky Tanky

PRESS RELEASE:

Members of GRAMMY-winning, Charleston-based quintet Ranky Tanky join Duke professor Laurent Dubois for a live Zoom conversation, exploring the ways in which their music and performance draw on the living Gullah traditions of the Lowcountry, handed down by the enslaved West Africans who lived in the region.

Friday, October 30, 2020

12-1 PM ET

Zoom: https://duke.zoom.us/j/91612689086

Free and open to the public

Ranky Tanky’s virtual residency at Duke Performance will feature a pre-recorded, full-band performance, that will air on Vimeo on Saturday, October 24 at 8 PM ET. Tickets and info available on our site.

Co-sponsored by Duke Arts and the Forum for Scholars and Publics at Duke University. Ranky Tanky's virtual residency at Duke Performances is made possible, in part, with a grant from South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts & the North Carolina Arts Council.