In Conversation: Telvin Wallace (online event)

In Conversation continues with NYC-based artist Telvin Wallace, who will discuss his recent work and his emerging career as an interdisciplinary artist. Moderated by Durham-based artist William Paul Thomas.

Wallace is a 2019 graduate of North Carolina Central University, where he received a BA in Studio Art with a focus on painting and printmaking. Through painting and portraiture, Wallace explores Black mental health and the human condition. “There is something immortal about portraiture,” shared Wallace in a Sep 2020 Black on Black Project interview with Anthony Patterson. Wallace was born in Warsaw, NC, and is currently based in NYC. He was selected for a Summer 2020 Rubenstein Arts Center residency, which was unfortunately cancelled due to COVID 19.

