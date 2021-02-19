In Conversation: Telvin Wallace (online event)

× Expand Graphic by Joel Johnson More information: https://artscenter.duke.edu/event/in-conversation-telvin-wallace/

PRESS RELEASE:

In Conversation continues with NYC-based artist Telvin Wallace, who will discuss his recent work and his emerging career as an interdisciplinary artist. Moderated by Durham-based artist William Paul Thomas.

Wallace is a 2019 graduate of North Carolina Central University, where he received a BA in Studio Art with a focus on painting and printmaking. Through painting and portraiture, Wallace explores Black mental health and the human condition. “There is something immortal about portraiture,” shared Wallace in a Sep 2020 Black on Black Project interview with Anthony Patterson. Wallace was born in Warsaw, NC, and is currently based in NYC. He was selected for a Summer 2020 Rubenstein Arts Center residency, which was unfortunately cancelled due to COVID 19.

