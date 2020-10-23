In Conversation: Urban Bush Women, Duke Performances

× Expand Ian Douglas Urban Bush Women

PRESS RELEASE:

Members of acclaimed Brooklyn-based dance company Urban Bush Women sit down with Andrea Woods-Valdes (Chair of the Duke Dance Program) for a free public Zoom discussion focused on Artist Journal, the company’s virtual presentation model. Through performance, conversation, and dance party, the Artist Journal seeks to collapse the distance between artist and audience during the COVID pandemic as well as offer a platform for navigating discomfort, healing, and visioning in relation to the survival and progression of people of color.

Friday, October 23, 2020

12-1 PM ET

Zoom: https://duke.zoom.us/j/98947088600

Free and open to the public

Urban Bush Women’s virtual residency at Duke will culminate in a live performance of the Artist Journal, which will take place on Zoom and Vimeo on Friday, October 30 at 8 PM ET and Saturday, October 31 at 1 PM. Tickets and info available on our site.

Co-sponsored by Duke Arts and the Duke Dance Program.