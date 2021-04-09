In Conversation: Waxahatchee (online)

× Expand Photo by Christopher Good Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee

PRESS RELEASE:

On the heels of Saint Cloud, one of 2020’s most critically acclaimed albums, Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield sits down virtually with Kym Register, Loamlands leader and proprietor of cherished Durham venue The Pinhook, for a free public conversation. The two will explore a few of the overarching themes in Crutchfield’s work: a penchant for storytelling in songwriting, paths through DIY and punk scenes, and the enduring influence of Southernness and country music in her work.

Friday, April 9, 2021

12-1 PM ET

Vimeo (https://vimeo.com/event/563246/c8d86303dc)

Free and open to the public