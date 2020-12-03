Cooknnecting with ISLA (Bilingual)

× Expand Credit to ISLA for the image/graphic. Credit to ISLA for the image/graphic.

PRESS RELEASE:

In Cooknnecting with ISLA, Yeira will open the “virtual” doors from the coziness of her place to share with you a taste of the typical food and traditional Puerto Rican culinary recipe. This experience where we will be cooking with purpose will be interacting and bilingual. She will be guiding you step by step on how to cook a traditional family dish of Puerto Rican cuisine. In addition to having the opportunity to interact and sharing cultural and culinary experiences, she will accompany you to discover how you can “Cooknnect” with yourself among other benefits through the kitchen.

Reserve your ticket for this class today because there are limited entries —> https://www.laislaschool.org/donate