Going from hanging in the hood to performing comedy on Jay Leno’s Tonight Show, not to mention the privilege of afterward being invited to take a seat on the “couch” which not many comics are asked to do, has been a long and fulfilling journey. Corey hit his first open mic in 1992 when Adele Givens called him to the stage. He was a smashing success and has been a full-time comedian ever since. He has taken top honors at the Miller Genuine Draft Comedy Search, Budweiser Comedy Competition, Chicago Home Jam and Laffapalooza. He has appeared at the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival and the Chicago Comedy Festival.

Corey’s comedy genius transcends class and racial divides. If you understand English, Corey’s humor will tickle your funny bone. People all over the world can relate to the drama of trying to make a relationship work. According to Corey, a “hunter” (man) being captured by his “prey” (woman) makes for the best comedy ever.

Corey offers plenty of advice on how men who have been the victim of a “hostile takeover” by the female in the relationship can take back control. You can believe there is no counselor on the planet who offers the kind of relationship advice and remedies Corey dispenses from the stage.

Corey Holcomb’s comedy set is both an auditory and visual experience. His facial gestures alone can make an audience burst with laughter. “I spend a lot of time practicing my stage faces because I need to be able to convey care and concern while I criticize.” Although Corey has a long and diverse resume of successes, he remains humble and approachable.

Corey’s film and television credits include the films Think Like A Man Too, Wedding Ringer, independent film Who’s Watching The Kids, MTV & MTV2’s Wild ‘N Out, NBC’s Last Comic Standing, 20th Century Fox’s Like Mike, a recurring role on UPN’s Half & Half, NBC’s The Tonight Show, BET’s Comic View, Fox’s Mad TV, Comedy Central’s Premium Blend, HBO’s Def Comedy Jam, It’s Showtime at the Apollo, Showtime’s Shaq’s All Star Comedy Jam, Tyler Perry’s House of Pain, TV Ones Rickey Smiley Show and plays recurring character Robert Tubbs on Fox’s The Cleveland Show! He has appeared in three comedy specials of his own, Corey Holcomb: The Problem Is You, Comedy Central Presents: Corey Holcomb, and Corey Holcomb: Your Way Ain’t Working. Corey is currently bringing funny to the big screen with his role as 'Boonie' on “Adult Swim’s TV series Black Jesus. Corey currently hosts his own internet radio program, The Corey Holcomb 5150 Show, which began on The Foxxhole but later moved to http://www.coreyholcomb.com/ Watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EDgwei7Kvag.