The Wine Feed: Corks & Cakes

PRESS RELEASE:

This year, Corks & Cakes is going virtual! Join us as we pair 4 mini cupcakes with 4 delicious wines for one amazing treat. Enjoy fall-themed cupcake flavors that will immediately get you in the spirit of autumn!

This event will be similar to our past Corks & Cakes with a major upgrade - you get the wine all to yourself in the comfort of your own home. We're featuring fall-themed flavors in flights of 4 mini cupcakes and 4 half bottles of wine expertly paired for you! When you join us on Zoom at 6:30 pm OR 7:30 pm, we'll discuss the wines, the flavors, and why they pair so well.

The wonderful cupcakes are from The Cupcake Shoppe in Raleigh

First, select the time that best works for you and then select your cupcake preference. This year we have an option for vegan/gluten-free cupcakes* for $3 extra!

Purchase tickets today! Cupcakes & Wines are available for pick-up or delivery.

