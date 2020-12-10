CORRAL's Night of Stories

to

Online Event Durham, North Carolina

PRESS RELEASE:

We will share some of CORRAL’s story, girls will read their pieces from A Leg Up, and we will get a sneak peak into the book they’ll be publishing next year. The community’s support at this event will mean everything to our girls. It will legitimize the entire process of writing and publishing the book for them by showing them people are paying attention to their work and words.

Wake County
919-355-2090
to
