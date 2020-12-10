CORRAL's Night of Stories

× Expand Hosted by CORRAL Girls will share pieces from their published book, A Leg Up, and attendees will get a sneak peak at pieces from their book to be published next year!

PRESS RELEASE:

We will share some of CORRAL’s story, girls will read their pieces from A Leg Up, and we will get a sneak peak into the book they’ll be publishing next year. The community’s support at this event will mean everything to our girls. It will legitimize the entire process of writing and publishing the book for them by showing them people are paying attention to their work and words.