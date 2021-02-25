COVID-19 Updates and the Status of Health in NC (online event)

× Expand League of Women Voters of Wake County COVID-19 Updates

PRESS RELEASE:

The COVID-19 pandemic has dominated much of our lives for almost a year and has highlighted other issues within our health systems. Dr. Mandy Cohen, North Carolina’s Secretary of Health and Human Services, has been at the forefront of navigating the state through the pandemic and tackling other important health issues. Join us for a discussion with Dr. Cohen as she updates us on COVID-19 and the status of health in North Carolina.

This webinar is part of LWV-Wake’s Timely Topics series. The event is free and open to the public.