Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Crann Úll (online event)

× Expand Photo credit: Liz Condo Crann Úll - Rob Sharer and Margaret Rush

PRESS RELEASE:

Registration is required; suggested donation: $10; registration deadline: 6 p.m. day of concert.

Raleigh musicians Crann Úll (Rob Sharer & Margaret Rush) will perform traditional Irish tunes and songs in English and Irish, on Irish banjo, flute, bodhrán, guitar and vocals to celebrate the day with tunes, songs and banter in equal measure. Along the way, they will talk about the mysteries of traditional Irish music to the outsider; the session, the types of tunes, the instruments and more. We hope you’ll make plans to join PineCone and Crann Úll for a great night of traditional Irish music!

Comprised of a Dublin native now residing in Raleigh, and a Raleigh native who once resided in Ireland, Crann Úll plays a spectrum of traditional Irish material. Lush ballads sung in the Irish language are followed by thoughtful instrumentals and slashing dance tunes to make for an exciting and evocative Celtic experience. Crann Úll is Rob Sharer on guitar, Irish tenor banjo, flute, bodhran and vocals with Margaret Rush on guitar and vocals.