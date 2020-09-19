Craven Allen: Peg Bachenheimer, Paul Hrusovsky, Ronan Peterson

× Expand Craven Allen Gallery Mushroom Topped Jar by Ronan Peterson, red earthenware

PRESS RELEASE:

Paul Hrusovsky and Peg Bachenheimer, and Ronan Peterson combine elements of nature with pure abstraction in paintings and earthenware for a show of their new work at Craven Allen Gallery. The gallery is open for viewing with social distancing measures in place, and the works will able to view on the gallery’s website, cravenallengallery.com

Peg Bachenheimer creates landscapes and abstract paintings using the time-honored —and challenging—techniques of oil with cold wax, and encaustic hot wax. “This ancient and durable medium has a mystery, luminosity and organic quality that give the final pieces a spiritual feeling. My process involves discovery; not knowing all that will emerge is an act of faith.” Bachenheimer hales from a family steeped in the art and museum world; she brings a discerning eye to her work which has found a wide audience.

Longtime Craven Allen Gallery director Paul Hrusovsky returns home with a vibrant collection of canvases based on organic shapes, rich with movement. The luscious surface textures have a visceral, tactile quality, enhanced by stencils and silk-screens. A Triangle gallery staple for over 30 years and outspoken arts advocate, Hrusovsky’s work is in major public and private collections.

With his modern, edgy take on traditional North Carolina functional pottery, the work of Ronan Kyle Peterson stands out as singularly imaginative. Peterson combines nature imagery with bold shapes and striking colors, seeking ” … to create a comic book interpretation of the natural world with a focus on rocks and trees and their role in the perpetual organic comedy of growth and decay.” A native of Poplar, NC, Peterson’s work is popular with collectors interested in the future of our state’s most iconic medium.