Creativity Out Of Context: 2nd Sunday Popup Market

The Maywood 658 Maywood Ave, Raleigh, North Carolina 27603

PRESS RELEASE:

Creativity Out of Context and Creative Community Village Coffee is organizing with The Maywood to start doing some monthly recurring events. One of them being a Sunday pop-up Market and it would be the 2nd Sunday of the month starting in March. This Market will focus on artists, handcrafters and small businesses.

Creativity Community Village 2nd Sunday Maywood Popup Market: We are gathering vintage vendors, crafts people, original artist and more for a community good time! Free entry to the public to the Vendors Market.

Market Hours Noon - 5pm

Raffle Door Prize Pulls at 1:30 and 4:30

Confirmed Vendors:

The Mark Of Ndurnz, Beloved Novelties, Crimson Harvest, Brain Basket Designs, Pele's Stash, Madame Z Tarot & Divinations. Sweet Pea Design Shop

Donated Raffle Items

2 Tickets to The Succubus Revue, 2 General Admission Season Passes to 2nd Fridays at the Maywood

Print from Jon Little, Coloring Book Set from Aillen Artworks

Info

The Maywood 658 Maywood Ave, Raleigh, North Carolina 27603 View Map
Community Events
Wake County
9197987290
