Creativity Out Of Context: Let's Get Freaky

The Maywood 658 Maywood Ave, Raleigh, North Carolina 27603

PRESS RELEASE:

Creativity Out of Context and Creative Community Village Coffee is organizing with The Maywood to start doing some monthly recurring events. One of them being a monthly 2nd Friday Live Performance Night. COOC will be working with The Succubus Revue, Vaudeville After Dark, Rusty's Rompers, Boomstick Burlesque and others to bring their shows to raleigh!

March 13 - COOC Presents: Lets get freaky w/ Lextacy

April 10 - CooC Presents Treat Yourself Variety Show

May 8 - CooC Presents: Succubus Revue's Greatest hits

June 12 - CooC Presents: Rusty's Rompers

July 10 - CooC Presents: Vaudeville After Dark w/ Mona Loverly

August 14 - CooC Presents Out Of Body Burlesque w/ Franki Boom

Individual Show Admission Prices

Presale General Admission - $10 (includes 10 Raffle Tickets)

At the Door General Admission -$15 (includes single raffle ticket)

Presale Community Supporter VIP -$15 (includes Raffle Ticket Wrap package and reseserved chair)

Season Passes good for ALL 6 shows listed above and will not be available after March 1st (Swag and perks to be announced)

Season Pass General Admission - $50 (includes 10 raffle tickets at each show)

Season Pass Community Supporter - $100 (includes reserve chair includes Raffle Ticket Wrap package at each show)

Season Pass VIP Supporter - $150 (includes reserve chair in reserve section includes Raffle Ticket Wrap package and swag gift)

Info

The Maywood 658 Maywood Ave, Raleigh, North Carolina 27603
Stage
Wake County
9197987290
please enable javascript to view
