Crucial Conversation: The Supreme Court takes on abortion and LGBTQ equality
Junior League of Raleigh 711 Hillsborough St, Raleigh, North Carolina 27603
PRESS RELEASE: Join Equality NC Director Kendra R. Johnson, NARAL, and NC Policy Watch for a special and timely conversation about major cases in front of the Supreme Court. Get your tickets at https://ncjustice.salsalabs.org/ncpwcc012820scotusabortionequality/index.html
