Curamericas Open House

×

Come join the Curamericas staff and volunteers for a fun evening of conversation and drinks. This event is free for all to come and learn about our life saving work across six different countries. There will be appetizers and beverages to enjoy alongside our great Curamericas family. Come learn how you can get involved in our mission to provide "Hope through Health" to mothers and children all over the world! Admission is free and we would love to have you! Check out the event's Facebook page linked below.Facebook Event Page: http://bit.ly/CGOpenHouse20