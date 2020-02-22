Curator Talk: Hairstory and Domestic Demise

Artspace 201 E Davie St, Raleigh, North Carolina

PRESS RELEASE:

Get the inside scoop on exhibitions Hairstory and Domestic Demise and join us for a guided tour of Galleries 1 and 2 with our Director of Artistic Programs, Annah Lee.

HAIRSTORY - Megan Bostic, Andy Mauery + Rosemary Meza-DesPlas (Gallery 2)

DOMESTIC DEMISE - Elizabeth Alexander + Patty Carroll (Gallery 1)

Free!

Info

Artspace 201 E Davie St, Raleigh, North Carolina View Map
Art
Wake County
9198212787
