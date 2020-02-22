Curator Talk: Hairstory and Domestic Demise
Artspace 201 E Davie St, Raleigh, North Carolina
Works by artists - Rosemary Meza-DesPlas (image left) + Patty Carroll (image right)
Special Curator Talk + Tour of exhibitions Hairstory + Domestic Demise at Artspace
PRESS RELEASE:
Get the inside scoop on exhibitions Hairstory and Domestic Demise and join us for a guided tour of Galleries 1 and 2 with our Director of Artistic Programs, Annah Lee.
HAIRSTORY - Megan Bostic, Andy Mauery + Rosemary Meza-DesPlas (Gallery 2)
DOMESTIC DEMISE - Elizabeth Alexander + Patty Carroll (Gallery 1)
Free!