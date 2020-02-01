Dale Graff: The Art of Dreaming

PRESS RELEASE:

(During the Friday night Dream Panel discussion, a precognitive dreaming task will be presented, and a review of the attendees' dreams will be included in the Saturday workshop. It is not required that you attend the Friday night event to attend the Saturday workshop, but those who attend both will be able to participate in the precognitive dreaming task.)

The workshop is a mix of conversation and experiential activities including dream re-entry and precognitive exercises. It will provide techniques for experiencing personal and transpersonal dreams to:

• Recognize psi dreams from ordinary dreams and how our dreams can help others.

• Explain the benefits of dream recall and journaling.

• Identify when the psi dream is a communication dream from others, either alive, or possibly from a post transition contact.

• Illustrate the link between art, dreaming and creativity.

• Understand the variety of dreams that occur, symbolic or literal, ordinary or lucid, and how to recall them.

• Appreciate dreams from literary sources (e.g., "what dreams may come… ").

• Focus dreams on specific objectives like enhancing health, healing, safety, proficiency, or problem solving.

• Relate dreaming to other means of experiencing psi while awake, through ESP, telepathy, remote viewing, intuition and synchronicity.

• Present dream material to others and how dreams can be understood as a natural part of physical and mental reality.

This is sure to be a challenging, informative and enlightening experience for everyone. Join us to expand your dreaming horizons and enhance your life!

There will be a break for lunch. Bring your own or lunch can be ordered from NOSH for $12.00 when you arrive at the workshop.

Dale E Graff is a strong advocate of maintaining physical and psychological harmony in all aspects of life and suggests that a close connection with nature is beneficial. He maintains that our dreaming mind and psi dreaming potential help us remain safer in an increasingly complex and ever dangerous world. Dale is a retired aerospace engineer/physicist who worked for the intelligence community at the Air Force Foreign Technology Division and the Defense Intelligence Agency. Key assignments were Chief of the Advanced Concepts Office and Chief/Director of the Stargate remote viewing unit at Ft. Meade, MD. He coined the term "Stargate" to represent an innovative effort for expanding human potential. Currently, Dale facilitates seminars and workshops, and pursues independent research on psi phenomena, including ESP, remote viewing and precognitive dreaming. His published books, Tracks in the Psychic Wilderness and River Dreams, focus on psi as a natural and holistic aspect of our subconscious mind. www.dalegraff.com