× Expand Used with permission. Yayoi Kusama, Japanese, born 1929, "Blue and Green Infinity Net" (detail), oil on masonite, 16 x 18 in. Collection of James Keith Brown and Eric Diefenbach.

An afternoon of pop-up dance performances inspired by the exhibition "Yayoi Kusama: Open the Shape Called Love," choreographed by Killian Manning and performed inside the exhibition. Part of the Ackland's Dance in the Galleries series. Free admission.