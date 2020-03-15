Dance in the Galleries

Ackland Art Museum 101 S Columbia St - UNC Campus, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27514

PRESS RELEASE:

An afternoon of pop-up dance performances inspired by the exhibition "Yayoi Kusama: Open the Shape Called Love," choreographed by Killian Manning and performed inside the exhibition. Part of the Ackland's Dance in the Galleries series. Free admission.

Info

Art
Orange County
