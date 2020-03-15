Dance in the Galleries
Ackland Art Museum 101 S Columbia St - UNC Campus, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27514
×
Used with permission.
Yayoi Kusama, Japanese, born 1929, "Blue and Green Infinity Net" (detail), oil on masonite, 16 x 18 in. Collection of James Keith Brown and Eric Diefenbach.
PRESS RELEASE:
An afternoon of pop-up dance performances inspired by the exhibition "Yayoi Kusama: Open the Shape Called Love," choreographed by Killian Manning and performed inside the exhibition. Part of the Ackland's Dance in the Galleries series. Free admission.
Info
Ackland Art Museum 101 S Columbia St - UNC Campus, Chapel Hill, North Carolina 27514 View Map
Art
Orange County