Gregg Museum of Art & Design: Daniel Johnston Installation

× Expand Photo by Roger Manley Daniel Johnston in his studio in Seagrove NC.

PRESS RELEASE:

Join us live on Gregg’s YouTube channel at 3 pm on November 9.

The Gregg Museum is very proud to offer a special installation by artist/potter Daniel Johnston. He will be working on the exhibition during the event and will be available for real-time questions from viewers.

Daniel Johnston is a world-renowned potter and installation artist, raised in Randolph County, and the next in a line of master artists that include the likes of J.B. Cole, Mark Hewitt, Bernard Leach, Michael Cardew, Svend Bayer, and Clive Bowen. He has traveled to England and Thailand to further his craft, and has made installations at such galleries as Greenhill in Greensboro NC, Peter’s Project in Santa Fe NM, and has an installation at the Jim and Ann Goodnight Sculpture Park at the NC Museum of Art.

He currently maintains a studio and resides in, Seagrove, NC. His work is featured in The Mint Museum of Art, Charlotte, NC, The Gregg Museum of Art & Design, Raleigh, NC, and the North Carolina Pottery Center in Seagrove, NC. He has lectured and taught several workshops across the Southeast including at the Smithsonian’s Folk Life Festival in Washington, DC, Penland School of Crafts in Penland, NC, and St. Ives Ceramics in St Ives, Cornwall, England.