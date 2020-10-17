Duke Performances: David Finckel, Wu Han, Arnaud Sussman, Paul Neuberger

× Expand Lisa Marie Mazzucco David Finckel and Wu Han

PRESS RELEASE:

Duke Performances is excited to present our Virtual Fall season – The Show Must Go Online! High-quality, commissioned films featuring artists originally slated for in-person performances will premiere on Vimeo for ticket holders. Each film, shot following local safety protocols, is made in collaboration with an audio and video crew in each artist’s home city.

General admission tickets are $10 per presentation and Duke Student tickets are available free of charge through the support of the Provost and the Vice Provost for the Arts at Duke University. Chamber Arts Series subscriptions, including all four concerts, are available at a discount of 25% off for $30. Before the premiere, ticket buyers will receive a unique Vimeo link to stream each performance online at the scheduled time. After the conclusion of the premiere, films will be available for viewing for 24 hours.

The directors of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, husband-and-wife duo David Finckel (cello) and Wu Han (piano), bring with them Arnaud Sussman (violin) and Paul Neuberger (viola) to present a program for Duke Performances’ virtual season. The evening begins with Beethoven’s first cello sonata, low in range and quietly contemplative. The program closes with all four instrumentalists playing one of the greatest piano quartets, Brahms’ op. 25, wide in range and outright unconventional. Known for its “gypsy style” finale, the work will end the evening frantic and frenzied — with a finishing movement verging on magical.

— Freya Parr