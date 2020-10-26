NC Museum of History: David Gergen

× Expand North Carolina Museum of History and David Gergen David Gergen event logo.

PRESS RELEASE:

Presenter: David Gergen, Senior Political Analyst, CNN, and Best-Selling Author

The North Carolina Museum of History is proud to present a conversation with Gergen as he presents a bipartisan examination of recent political history and what the current election may mean as a roadmap to key events in our nation’s history and its course for the future. A Q&A session will follow the discussion.

With an extensive career in the political field, both in the White House and as a political observer and commentator, Gergen has worked the front lines of America’s political scene—serving the administrations of Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan, and Bill Clinton—and has proven to have an unsurpassed knowledge of the diplomatic world. Born in Durham, he taught at Duke University, worked with The MacNeil/Lehrer NewsHour (PBS), and was once an editor for US News & World Report; he has twice been a member of election-coverage teams that won Peabody Awards, and he has contributed to two Emmy-winning political analysis teams. As founding director of the Center for Public Leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School, the public policy school of Harvard University, Gergen continues to share his knowledge for governance. As noted above, he is a longtime political analyst for CNN and author of the New York Times best seller, Eyewitness to Power: The Essence of Leadership, Nixon to Clinton.

Register online at https://www.ncmuseumofhistory.org/david-gergen! This is an online event. An email containing the Zoom link will be sent to all registrants an hour before the program begins.