This is a playbook for the common citizen which addresses the many things individuals can do in 2020 every day, without having to leave their jobs, move to Iowa, or spend every waking moment on the election. The message is simple: the only way change happens, especially on scale, is one human being talking to another. It will happen because citizens take action. And Plouffe is here to help, with specific strategies and tailored talking points to make sure your time and energy aren't wasted. It is a pragmatic, specific, and very motivational guide for the path forward.

David Plouffe served as the campaign manager for Barack Obama's primary and general election victories in 2008 and later joined the White House as a Senior Advisor, with responsibility for his re-election victory in 2012.

Co-sponsored by the Wake County Democratic Party.

Admission and priority signing line with purchase of A Citizen's Guide to Beating Donald Trump through Eventbrite.