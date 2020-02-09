David Zucchino

Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship 4907 Garrett Rd, Durham, North Carolina

PRESS RELEASE:

Author and Pulitzer Prize-winning Journalist David Zucchino will discuss his new book, Wilmington's Lie: The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy at ERUUF after services on Sunday, February 9. The book centers on the little-known historical event, the massacre of at least 60 black men which led to the disenfranchisement of black voters in North Carolina for the next 60 years. A book signing will follow the reading. Learn more at http://bit.ly/zucchino-eruuf.

Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship 4907 Garrett Rd, Durham, North Carolina
