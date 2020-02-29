Day Party with DJ Nabs

× Expand DJ Nabs Legendary Dj Nabs who has worked with artists like Kris Kross, Da Brat, Bow Wow, Xscape, and Trick Daddy and more!

K97.5 & PROVIDENT1898 invite you to a day party with the legendary DJ Nabs!

Join us for music, fun and food. Celebrating the return of Durham’s own legendary DJ Nabs. So So Def and Jermaine Dupri’s Deejay, DJ Nabs returns home to the Bull City to set the town on fire!

This event will be a fundraiser to benefit McDougall Terrace and donations are also accepted.

We’re also celebrating the life and legacy of J Dilla, music producer and influencer to millions around the world.

Join us Saturday, Feb 29. 2020 from 2-5pm.

Music and entertainment provided by Dj Nabs & The Butta Team

Space is limited, so please RSVP at provident1898.com/nabs