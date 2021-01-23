Deja Revue (Online)
to
Burning Coal Theatre at the Murphey School 224 Polk St, Raleigh, North Carolina 27604
Burning Coal Theatre Company
Deja Revue Fundraiser for Burning Coal Theatre Company
PRESS RELEASE:
This fundraiser offers an entertaining look at Burning Coal’s rich history of literate-yet-visceral productions. Featuring video clips from Burning Coal’s archives and all-new performances of songs featured in Burning Coal musicals of yore as well as a preview of our upcoming production of Evita. Hosted by the inimitable Juan Isler, this online production will be livestreamed Saturday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets: $15 per individual, $20 per household
https://burningcoal.org/deja-revue/