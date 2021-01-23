Deja Revue (Online)

× Expand Burning Coal Theatre Company Deja Revue Fundraiser for Burning Coal Theatre Company

PRESS RELEASE:

This fundraiser offers an entertaining look at Burning Coal’s rich history of literate-yet-visceral productions. Featuring video clips from Burning Coal’s archives and all-new performances of songs featured in Burning Coal musicals of yore as well as a preview of our upcoming production of Evita. Hosted by the inimitable Juan Isler, this online production will be livestreamed Saturday, Jan. 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $15 per individual, $20 per household

https://burningcoal.org/deja-revue/