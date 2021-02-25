The Democracy! Suite (online)

× Expand Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Wynton Marsalis playing trumpet

PRESS RELEASE:

Led by trumpeter/composer Wynton Marsalis and featuring seven of jazz’s finest soloists, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet’s performance of The Democracy! Suite aims to entertain, inspire, and uplift audiences with the full vigor, vision, and depth of America’s music. The concert’s unique repertoire celebrates jazz’s embodiment of freedom and democracy, featuring The Democracy! Suite, a new Marsalis composition written during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis as a response to the political, social, and economic struggles facing our nation. The Democracy! Suite is a swinging and stimulating instrumental rumination on the issues that have recently dominated our lives, as well as on the beauty that could emerge from a collective effort to create a better future.

Registration for this event closes at 12 PM EST on February 25. Available on-demand for all ticketholders for 72 hours, beginning on February 25, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST. Suggested ticket donation (per household) is $15. Tickets available starting at $0.